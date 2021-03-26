Lil Nas X has just brought his fans one step closer to the release of currently untitled debut album. While it’s unknown how many steps remain until the projects arrives, fans can numb the wait by indulging in Lil Nas’ new song and video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The track is one that the singer has spent nearly nine months promoting on social media. Originally teased as “Call Me By Your Name,” it appeared in numerous TikTok videos that Lil Nas has shared including one that mocked Tekashi 69 for making a tasteless gay joke against him. Paired with a matching music video, Lil Nas brings viewers to his fictional “Montero” world where he gets captured by foreign creatures. He later pole dances down to a fiery pit of hell to take over a throne that awaits him.

While the wait for his upcoming album has certainly been a lengthy one, considering that his record-smashing breakout single, “Old Town Road” was released at the end of 2018, Lil Nas began the year by sharing when his supporters could expect his debut project. In a tweet that came in response to a frustrated fan, he revealed that the project would arrive at some point in the middle of the year. This announcement came after he confirmed the album was complete and even shared a portion of its tracklist which included unreleased songs like “One Of Me,” “Don’t Want It,” and “Titanic.”

Watch the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” video above.