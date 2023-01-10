To some, imitation is one of the highest forms of flattery, but what do those same people think about straight-up theft? Pop sensation Lil Nas X has made many confessions since entering the spotlight in 2019. First, the “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” singer confessed to being a reformed Barb after his old Twitter page dedicated to Nicki Minaj refused. Next, he confessed to fear that his career would end after coming out as queer. But his latest confession in an odd turn of events takes the cake.

In an Instagram stories post, Lil Nas X shared a picture of himself seated on the floor of a bookstore with a copy of Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde. Eventually, the image made it to the desk of the book’s author Jeff Kinney. Seemingly confused by the image, Kinney shared a screengrab of the photo onto his Twitter page with the caption, “I have so many questions.”

Later that day, Lil Nas X quote tweeted Kinney’s initial post to confess, “OMG. I used to steal all of your books. I am so honored.”

While the musician has been known to troll, especially on social media, Lil Nas X ensures this isn’t a joke as he was a huge fan of the author’s Diary Of A Wimpy Kid series growing up. Other Twitter users quickly began confessing to stealing copies of the books when they were younger.

Kinney read the testimony of one user replying with a message of his own, “Ace, if this is your most-liked tweet, then it might encourage you to keep up your life of crime. Go towards the light.”