Lil Nas X was recently honored by the Songwriters Hall Of Fame with the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognized the significant impact he’s made on the music industry in his relatively short time in the spotlight. However, it doesn’t look like he’s letting that success go to his head. He’s still got the same absurdist sense of humor he came into the music business with, as illustrated by his low-key reaction to the recognition on social media.

Tweeting a screenshot of a Variety tweet reporting on the Songwriters Hall Of Fame honor, Nas accompanied the image with another screenshot taken from the lyrics scroll of his new song, “Late To Da Party” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, from Apple Music. The lyric in question reads: “Farted on these n****s [fart noise] / Oops, I think I sh*tted,” undercutting the austerity of receiving an award for songwriting with an example of just how silly his songwriting can be. It’s Nas showing that he doesn’t take himself too seriously — a trait that will probably help him remain grounded in an industry that can quickly make artists lose touch.

However, he also seems to appreciate his position in the business. During his speech at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 51st Annual Induction And Awards Gala in New York earlier this month, he said, “This award means a lot to me for the simple fact that, somehow, I keep just doing things and it keeps working out. I don’t know why the universe is letting me have these moments, but thank the universe.”