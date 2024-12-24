Sadly for Lil Reese fans, the “All That Haten” rapper has been forced to take a hiatus from music. According to recent reports, Lil Reese’s ongoing domestic dispute case involving his ex-girlfriend Kimani has ended with him behind bar.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice database (viewable here) lists Lil Reese (real name Tavares Taylor) as an inmate at the Garza West facility. According to the system, Taylor was sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated assault of a family or household member. Taylor’s alleged victim is Kimani, whom he shares a young daughter (Kai’ri) with.

Back in September, Taylor was accused of punching and strangling Kimani inside popular Houston nightclub, The Pinkhouse, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest. However, according to Taylor’s online file, the offense date for his current charge is marked as March 9, 2022.

Shortly after news of Taylor’s detainment, police body camera footage (viewable here) from June was leaked online that highlighted tension between the former couple. Fans began to flood Kimani’s Instagram comment comment with harassing messages.

In her Instagram Stories, she addressed the backlash, writing: “That video that don’t even show 5% of the sh*t that went on in that house! So, get y’all dirty, broke ass out of my comments, If you think he only went to jail for that weak ass police call, you slow.” she wrote.

Lil Reese’s release date is currently scheduled for February 6, 2029. But, he will become eligible for parole as early as August 8, 2026.