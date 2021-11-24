Last Friday, French Montana released his fourth full-length album, They Got Amnesia. The Bronx rapper’s follow-up to 2019’s Montana clocks in with 20 tracks, and even though he’s had to publicly defend himself against Twitter trolls who say he has too many features on his songs, just half of the album’s cuts are collabs with the likes of Drake, John Legend, Rick Ross, Fabolous, and Doja Cat and Saweetie.

As for the album’s accompanying videos, Montana is really be leaning into the heist narrative. On the “Panicking” clip, he and Fivio Foreign infiltrate an airplane to swoop in a pallet of cash, and now on the new visual for “Bag Season,” he and Lil Tjay mastermind a smash and grab plot to secure rare bags. They crash through a window and Montana moves stealthily through a club with his crew wearing eerie masks of nuns with blood running down their eyes. Lil Tjay is the point man behind the scenes as the pair course through the banger track in the process. The shifting lights in the club are reminiscent of the iconic nightclub robbery scene in Hype Williams’ Belly, and it shows the ever-present influence of the DMX- and Nas-starring film in hip-hop culture more than 20 years after it’s release.

They Got Amnesia is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

