Benny The Butcher has never been shy about his ties to the street, laden with drug dealing, violence, and loss. However, as he has found a way to make it out and become a successful rapper, his ties to his hometown Buffalo, New York remain stronger than ever. The Burden Of Proof rapper opted to use his pen and pad today to speak on the tragic mass shooting that took place in Buffalo in May with his new video “Welcome To The States.”

Over a familiar beat, “We Cry Together” produced by his longtime collaborator The Alchemist from Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Benny takes aim at politicians, white supremacists, and the Black perception in the media. He raps about people now having to feel unsafe when walking through the mall and he even shouts out Young Thug and Gunna who are currently enduring their own legal battle. The video opens with the painful statistic that there has been more than one mass shooting every day so far this year before showing scenes of the Ku Klux Klan and candlelight vigils. The Griselda member even includes a snippet of President Joe Biden’s speech surrounding the May 14 shooting where he speaks on racism in the United States.

Benny isn’t stopping at just the music video, as he is also putting out limited edition “Pray For Buffalo” shirts on BlackMarketFamily.com with proceeds going to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. Those interested in supporting but not buying shirts are able to donate directly to a GoFundMe or on the video’s YouTube page. Though this will not erase the loss Buffalo endured, it’s pleasing to see a big figure from the area step out and show support.

Check out Benny The Butcher’s moving video for “Welcome To The States” above.