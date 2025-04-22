Lil Uzi Vert Was Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital Via An Ambulance

Lil Uzi Vert is apparently in the middle of a health scare right now: TMZ reports the rapper was taken to the hospital via an ambulance.

Citing an “eyewitness,” the publication reports emergency services received a call about a “sick person,” and that Uzi was wheeled through the lobby of a New York City hotel on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance yesterday (April 21) at around 2:30 p.m. ET. The rapper was apparently conscious during the ordeal and was reportedly accompanied by JT. TMZ claims they’ve confirmed Uzi was taken to the emergency room and was kept overnight, and he’s still in the hospital as of this morning.

It’s not clear exactly what symptoms Uzi experienced or is experiencing, or what his current status is.

Late last year, Uzi released his latest project, Eternal Atake 2. Following the album’s release, their was speculation that a primary motivation for sharing it was to fulfill Uzi’s contractual obligation with Atlantic Records. Uzi himself seemingly confirmed, or at least acknowledged, the theory by sharing a photo of Frank Ocean. Ocean, of course, did something similar to what Uzi allegedly did, by releasing 2016’s Endless, which satisfied his Def Jam contract, and then releasing Blonde the next day.