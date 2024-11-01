Music

Lil Uzi Vert Meets An Out-Of-This World ‘Chill Bae’ In The Sci-Fi Video From ‘Eternal Atake 2’

Lil Uzi Vert announced that they are preparing to release Eternal Atake 2, the follow-up to their fan-favorite 2020 album Eternal Atake, a week ago, and tonight, they’ve released the album alongside the official single, “Chill Bae.” In the video, Uzi awakes in a white bed, surrounded by purple-skinned women. Discovering that he’s a prisoner on an alien planet, he’s forced to participate in experiments and perform for the entertainment of a stadium full of these purple women. Eventually, he manages to escape in a flying saucer, but eventually returns to his adoring fans.

The new album features a return to the rapid-fire rapping from the first Eternal Atake album, (and its deluxe version, Luv Vs. The World 2), and a pivot away from the more experimental material on Uzi’s most recent project Pink Tape. Before dropping the album, Uzi shared a teaser clip, “Uzi The Earthling! (TV Show Theme),” a 30-second track modeled after a retro TV theme song and presaging the sci-fi aesthetics for the album’s theming — a continuation of the Alien abduction theme from the first album.

You can watch the video for Lil Uzi Vert’s “Chill Bae” above.

Eternal Atake 2 is out now via Generation Now and Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.

