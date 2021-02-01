Lil Uzi Vert returned to music in a big way in 2020. The rapper unveiled his highly-anticipated LP Eternal Atake, it’s deluxe counterpart, and the joint album with Future titled Pluto x Baby Pluto. Though we’re just now a month into the new year, Uzi is already back in the studio. Revealing that 2021 may turn out to be just as prolific of a year for the rapper, Uzi said that he’s recently teamed up with an unexpected collaborator: Grimes.

After Uzi and Grimes shared a short exchange on Twitter, the rapper revealed that the two recently got together to start “making hits” in the studio. “Me and grimes making hits,” he wrote. “respect my sister.”

Me and grimes making hits 🔥 respect my sister. 🚀 @Grimezsz — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

He has yet to share any more concrete details on the nature of their collaboration, but Grimes isn’t the only celebrity Uzi has mentioned he wants to join forces with. Last week, the former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes teased a snippet of her debut single “Diamonds,” which boasts a shuffling beat and steady flow. Uzi was impressed by Bynes’ pivot to rap and announced his wish to collaborate with her. “I wanna work with Amanda Bynes,” he tweeted, adding: “SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE.”

