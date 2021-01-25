Amanda Bynes loves rappers, but now it seems she would like to be one — and she’s got at least one major co-sign should she pursue a serious career. The former Nickelodeon star shared a snippet of her first, bass-heavy attempt, titled “Diamonds,” on Instagram last week, and it seems to have impressed Lil Uzi Vert, who tweeted this morning, “I wanna work with Amanda Bynes.” Just in case anyone thought he might be joking, he added, “SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE.”

I wanna work with Amanda Bynes . SHE BETTER HIT THAT AMANDA PLEASEEEEEEE 🤓 on my shit ! — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 25, 2021

In 2013, Bynes drew attention for expressing her major thirst for Drake. When she tweeted, “I want Drake to murder my vagina,” the responses ranged from amused to concerned to just plain confused. She later explained that when she tweeted it she was “on drugs and trying to be hilarious,” but she still had a lengthy break from the spotlight as she seemingly recovered, despite an optimistic profile in Paper magazine in 2018. Although she announced her intention to return to television at the time, she has yet to accumulate any new credits on her IMDB page, which still lists Easy A‘s conservative Christian bully Marianne as her last role.

Meanwhile, Lil Uzi Vert’s most recent collaboration was a bit more conventional. Despite releasing two albums’ worth of material in early 2020, he managed to close out the year with one last big project, Pluto X Baby Pluto, a collaborative mixtape with Future.