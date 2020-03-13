Way back in April of 2016, Lil Uzi Vert first unleashed his genre-bending, anime-inspired sound on the world with his breakout mixtape Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World. He’d released two mixtapes before that, but this was the moment he truly became a star thanks to album standouts “Money Longer” and “You Was Right” and the Scott Pilgrim homage on the cover. Four years later, Uzi has returned to the moment of his glow-up with the deluxe version of his latest album, Eternal Atake, which is subtitled LUV Vs. The World 2 and contains 14 all-new, star-studded tracks.

One of the more notable aspects of the original Eternal Atake was its distinct lack of features. For the most part, Uzi appeared solo on every track, save “Urgency,” a slower-tempo duet with Syd from The Internet. Now we know where all those features ended up: On the updated version of the album, which is actually its own mini album. Leave it to Uzi to release the sequel to his fan-favorite mixtape as a so-called “deluxe” version of his latest project, complete with appearances from 21 Savage, Chief Keef, Gunna, Lil Durk, Nav, Young Nudy, and Young Thug and a cover that once again recolors one of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s iconic Scott Pilgrim images to make the eponymous character resemble Lil Uzi Vert.

