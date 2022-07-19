Last week, Lil Uzi Vert, who recently started going by they/them pronouns, announced their new EP Red & White. It’s the prelude to the Philadelphia-native rapper’s long-awaited project The Pink Tape, which they first announced towards the end of 2021.

Uzi is already giving us a taste of this new material with the song “I Know,” which was uploaded to Soundcloud on Monday, following the release of “Space Cadet” over the weekend. Produced by Sonny Digital, it has an addictive beat and sharp lines. “I am not one to wait, so you gotta say when you ready / You are disloyalty, so tell me when we go steady,” they rap in a flow anchored by the simple but catchy hook, “I know.” Some fans know the track from when it was called “Neck On Froze,” which was previewed on Uzi’s Instagram in 2017. It was supposed to be on Luv Is Rage 2 but didn’t make the cut.

In 2017, Uzi revealed that they gave up on trying to have a “regular” job and made a bet on their music. “It was like, ‘If I get this face tattoo, I got to focus,’” they said. “I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this shit on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”

Listen to “I Know” below.

