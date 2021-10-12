Lil Uzi Vert has been busy. Eternal Atake arrived earlier this year, followed by its deluxe reissue Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2. He then followed that with the Future collaboration Pluto Vs. Baby Pluto. The Philly native has teased plans to return with a new project at some point this year, but he’d yet to specify when. All of that changed over the weekend, when Lil Uzi delivered an update during a traditional Cambodian weddin.

During the event, one of the attendees approached the rapper with a camera and asked when they could expect his new project. “Probably in like three weeks, before Halloween come out,” he replied in the video. He also said that the album would be titled The Pink Tape.

Previously Vert discussed the album during a Jay-Z’s anniversary event at the 40/40 Club in August. “Well, it’s going through its mixing process right now,” Uzi said during a brief interview on the event’s blue carpet. “Because last time I dropped an album, it did really well. It was actually my highest-selling album, but it was experimental on the mixing part, not the actual music, so this time I went experimental with the music and traditional on the mixing.”

