Lil Uzi Vert’s The Pink Tape Tour isn’t set to kick off until next month. However, one of their pop-up performances revealed what the “Endless Fashion” rapper has in store for fans. During their set at Listen Out Melbourne 2023 on September 29, Lil Uzi Vert gave the crowd insight into their highly anticipated project, Luv Is Rage 3.

Days after rolling out their chart-topping album, The Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert shut down rumors that a deluxe album would be shared soon. Instead, Uzi confessed they would “drop a whole new album.” That album might be Luv Is Rage 3.

While onstage, a fan grabbed the musician’s attention, which prompted the confession. In the video clip captured by a concertgoer, Lil Uzi Vert can be heard saying, “Yeah! I’m about to drop ‘Luv Is Rage 3,'” in response to a fan in the crowd’s question.

Uzi added, “You know I only drop ‘Luv Is Rage’ when my heart is hurting. It’s about that time. But you know, right now, ”

Lil Uzi Vert said “Luv is Rage 3” is dropping at a show just now 👀 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/WKrTnnmWwC — uziawge 👽 (@uziawge) September 29, 2023

The anticipation for the project was only intensified when the official X (formerly Twitter) page for Rolling Loud posed the question, “Luv Is Rage 3? 👀👀👀”

Luv Is Rage 3? 👀👀👀 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) September 29, 2023

No further information is known about Luv Is Rage 3. But with a vault of over 1,500 songs, it should take Lil Uzi Vert long to assemble something when they are ready to.

