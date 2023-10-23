Does Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape Tour’ Have An Opener?

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour is officially underway after kicking off on Saturday in Minneapolis at The Armory. It’ll continue tonight at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, with a setlist including both new songs like Pink Tape standouts “Just Wanna Rock” and “NFL” and fan favorites like “Money Longer,” “Neon Guts,” and of course, “XO TourLlif3.” You can find pictures of the tour merch here.
If you’re planning on checking out the show, you might want to get there earlier or extremely on time because the show reportedly starts promptly at 8 pm — although according to one Reddit user who apparently attended the show in Minneapolis, Uzi comes out at around 9 pm and aside from his DJ, does not have an opening act.
Check out the remaining tour dates below.
10/23/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/24/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
10/25/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
10/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/02/2023 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
11/03/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/05/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
11/06/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
11/08/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/10/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/13/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
11/18/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/22/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.