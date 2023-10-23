Does Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape Tour’ Have An Opener?

Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Tour is officially underway after kicking off on Saturday in Minneapolis at The Armory. It’ll continue tonight at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, with a setlist including both new songs like Pink Tape standouts “Just Wanna Rock” and “NFL” and fan favorites like “Money Longer,” “Neon Guts,” and of course, “XO TourLlif3.” You can find pictures of the tour merch here.

If you’re planning on checking out the show, you might want to get there earlier or extremely on time because the show reportedly starts promptly at 8 pm — although according to one Reddit user who apparently attended the show in Minneapolis, Uzi comes out at around 9 pm and aside from his DJ, does not have an opening act.

Check out the remaining tour dates below.

10/23/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/24/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/25/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/02/2023 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

11/03/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/05/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

11/06/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

11/08/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/10/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/13/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

11/18/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/22/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.