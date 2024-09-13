Earlier this year, Lil Wayne expressed that he really, really wanted to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show for 2025, considering it would be on his home turf in New Orleans. A few days ago, though, it was revealed that it was Kendrick Lamar who was chosen for the coveted gig.

Days later, Wayne has spoken up, and he’s heartbroken.

Wayne shared a video this morning (September 13). In it, he appears downtrodden as he speaks, saying:

“First of all, I want to say forgive me for the delay. […] I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking.

I’m gonna say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.

That hurt. It hurt a lot. You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown, and for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, and so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.

[But] y’all are f*cking amazing. It made me feel like sh*t, not getting this opportunity, and when I felt like sh*t, you guys reminded me that I ain’t sh*t without y’all… and that’s an amazing reality.

So, like I said, it broke me and I’m just trying to put me back together. But my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all of my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television, and everybody repping me. I really appreciate that, I really do. I feel like I let all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me and I’m working. So, thank you.”