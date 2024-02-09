It seems that the days of musicians rejecting the NFL’s Super Bowl Halftime show slot are long over. Thanks to the co-sign of Jay-Z, the league has been able to secure some of the industry’s biggest acts in recent years. As the recently dubbed King Of Vegas, Usher was the only logical headliner for Super Bowl LVIII’s show.

But for the 2025 show in New Orleans, there’s one person who just leapfrogged to the front of folk’s minds. Yesterday (February 8), Hollygrove representative Lil Wayne put his bid in to play the coveted concert. During a chat with YG and Stevie on their 4HUNNID podcast, Lil Wayne not only expressed interest but lamented that he hasn’t even been contacted yet to begin talks.

“I will not lie to you, I have not got a call or nothing,” he said. “But we are praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy.”

Lil Wayne is an avid sports fantic (even a part-time commentator), hometown hero, and rap superstar, so why not? It’ll be a good while before an act is secured for the 2025 Super Bowl, but as Lil Wayne implied, it’s best to put your bid in early.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 11. Find more information here.