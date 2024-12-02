Lil Wayne’s Son Has A Surprising Answer For His Dad’s Best Album

If you asked 50 Lil Wayne fans to name his “best” album, at least 40 of them would say it’s either Tha Carter II or Tha Carter III. But the rapper’s son — Neal, a.k.a. Lil Novi — has a different answer.

In a recent interview with Trsh Mag on YouTube, Lil Novi was asked whether he agrees that his father is one of the greatest rappers of all time. “For surely I agree,” he replied, according to Complex. “But I just be like, ‘Yeah that sh*t cool.’ I be like, ‘Yeah, that sh*t hard.'” Lil Novi was then asked to name Lil Wayne’s “top three best albums.”

“I ain’t gon’ lie. I’m gonna be so cooked for this question because it’s just not my generation,” he said. “I listen to his music. I listen to, like, kind of like his newer music. I don’t really listen to his old stuff. But I’ll say his top one album, I’ll say the newest Carter. I think it’s Carter V or something like that. But yeah, that sh*t was hard. That sh*t was great.”

You can watch the video above.

Lil Wayne recently reacted to Kendrick Lamar name-dropping him on his new album, GNX. “Man wtf I do?!” he wrote on X. “I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction,not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love.”