Lil Wayne may not have gotten to perform at the Super Bowl in his hometown, New Orleans, but he’s still getting to work with the NFL, expressing his undying love for the Green Bay Packers in the process. A self-professed, lifelong Cheese-head, Wayne has teamed up with Mitchell & Ness to celebrate the impending release of his new album Tha Carter VI with a limited-edition merch collection highlighting both legacies: Wayne’s and the Packers’.

In the press release, Wayne said, “We had to create something that reps the G but still drips with that Tunechi flavor. It’s more than merch. It represents legacy, loyalty and a little bit of luxury for the real ones.”

The merch collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and of course, a football jersey all bearing a customized Packers “G” logo referencing the fandom’s nickname, along with a “VI” motif nodding to the album’s title. You can find more info about the drop here.

Tha Carter VI is expected to release on June 6, and reportedly features a who’s-who of guest performers, from Miley Cyrus to Andrea Bocelli, as well as Wayne’s son Kameron Carter. Wayne also has a concert planned at Madison Square Garden the night of the album’s release.