Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban are used to having enemies given that they’re both among the most successful figures in the competitive fields of hip-hop and business, respectively. Now, they’re facing off against each other, launching a Twitter feud that has so far peaked with Wayne proclaiming he will urinate in Cuban’s mouth.

On May 8, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic dropped 26 points and 11 assists to tie his team’s second-round NBA Playoff series against the Phoenix Suns at 2-2, a series the Mavs would go on to win in seven games. That day, Wayne tweeted, “Luka a ho.” Cuban (who of course owns the Mavs) took a while to respond but came back with a good one on May 16, quote-tweeting Wayne’s tweet, adding a photo of Wayne sitting courtside at Game 7 of that series, and quoting a lyric from Wayne’s “Uproar”: “It’s a sh*t show, put you front row.”

Luka a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 8, 2022

Wayne was not a fan of the clap-back, as last night, he tweeted and then deleted, “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho.” In a follow-up tweet that’s still up, he added, “Ya lil b*tch it’s up.”

Lil Wayne had some words for Mark Cuban 😳 pic.twitter.com/pxdxp4apFf — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 18, 2022

Ya lil bitch it’s up — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 18, 2022

Multiple Twitter users quickly dug up a photo of Wayne and Cuban celebrating the Mavericks’ 2011 NBA Championship together.

Cuban has yet to respond, but last night, he shared a tweet quoting Doncic as saying, “I’m living my best life right now.” Cuban added, “The best quote ever.”

The best quote ever. https://t.co/3iygZcD87F — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 18, 2022

It’s certainly a good time to be Doncic and Cuban, as the Mavericks are preparing to face the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Wayne’s doing alright, too, as he’s working on new music with Tiffany Haddish.