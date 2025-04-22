This June 6, Lil Wayne is releasing Tha Carter VI, the first installment in his long-running Tha Carter series since 2018’s Tha Carter V.

To celebrate, the “A Milli” rapper is playing New York City’s Madison Square Garden the night the album drops. It’s his first-ever concert at the historic venue, which is hard to believe. Lil Wayne is one of the world’s most famous rappers, and MSG is “the world’s most famous arena.” It seems like this should have happened years ago; It’s not like he called a Knicks player “a ho.”

Tickets for Lil Wayne’s Madison Square Garden show will be available beginning Wednesday, April 23, for the artist pre-sale, and Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. ET for the general on-sale. You can find more information here.

Tha Carter V features everyone from Miley Cyrus to Bono to Andrea Bocelli, as well as Machine Gun Kelly, Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, Wheezy, and Kameron Carter (Wayne’s son). There’s also an “uncleared Billie Eilish sample.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lil Wayne was asked what he wants his legacy to be. “I’ve always had the same goal since the day I said it: Best rapper. Plain and simple,” he said. “When we talk about Michael Jordan, it’s just hands-down [that he’s considered the best]. Of course LeBron [James] came up and had some people asking questions about that, but naturally, Jordan’s the best ever. I want that type of thing. That’s the legacy I want to leave when they say, ‘Weezy? Oh, sh*t, that’s the best rapper, that n**** don’t even count. If you do a list, that n**** don’t count.'”