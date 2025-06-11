Lil Wayne has updated his new album, Tha Carter VI, with a verse from longtime friend and collaborator Nicki Minaj. The Young Money veterans reunite for the first time since 2023 on “Banned From NO (Remix),” which was added to the tracklist today after fans noted Nicki’s absence on the original release. In her verse, Nicki name-checks NBA teams, shouts out her hometown, Jamaica, Queens, and even throws in one of Wayne’s favorite bar flips: “The ‘F’ is for ‘phenomenal.'” She also throws more shade at the NFL for not booking Wayne for the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

You can check out Lil Wayne’s “Banned From NO (Remix)” featuring Nicki Minaj above.

Tha Carter VI is out now via Young Money Records and Republic Records. You can find more info here.

See below for Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI Tour dates.

