It probably took a little longer than anyone would have expected, but Lil Wayne announced the release of the long-awaited sixth installment of his beloved album series, Tha Carter, earlier this year. It comes out on June 6, a little over ten years after Young Thug released his ode to Tha Carter, Barter 6, which came out two years before Tha Carter V. It was a whole thing.
Anyway, naturally, Wayne has since announced a tour supporting Tha Carter VI, presented by Rolling Loud. Kicking off June 6 with a show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, it’ll downsize to amphitheaters for much of its run, although shows in the Chicago area, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Seattle will bump back up to arenas. Wayne will be supported on the tour by Tyga, with special openers NoCap (on select dates) and Belly Gang Kushington.
Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 6th, at 10AM local time, while tickets for the MSG show are already on sale. You can find more info here. See below for tour dates.
Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI Tour Dates
06/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/30 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *@
08/01 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *@#
08/02 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall *@
08/03 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *@
08/05 — Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre *@
08/06 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *@
08/08 — Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *@
08/09 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *@
08/11 — Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage *@
08/14 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *@
08/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *@
08/17 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *@
08/20 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *@
08/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *@
08/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *@
08/24 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *@
08/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *@
08/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *@
09/01 — Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater *@
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *@
09/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *@
09/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *@
09/10 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *@
09/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *@
09/14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *@
09/16 — Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *@
09/17 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *@
09/18 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *@#
09/22 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center %
09/24 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater *@
09/25 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *@
09/29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *@#
10/01 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center *@#
10/02 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre *@#
* with Tyga
@ with Belly Gang Kushington
# with NoCap
% with Hot Boys