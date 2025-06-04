It probably took a little longer than anyone would have expected, but Lil Wayne announced the release of the long-awaited sixth installment of his beloved album series, Tha Carter, earlier this year. It comes out on June 6, a little over ten years after Young Thug released his ode to Tha Carter, Barter 6, which came out two years before Tha Carter V. It was a whole thing.

Anyway, naturally, Wayne has since announced a tour supporting Tha Carter VI, presented by Rolling Loud. Kicking off June 6 with a show at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, it’ll downsize to amphitheaters for much of its run, although shows in the Chicago area, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Seattle will bump back up to arenas. Wayne will be supported on the tour by Tyga, with special openers NoCap (on select dates) and Belly Gang Kushington.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, June 6th, at 10AM local time, while tickets for the MSG show are already on sale. You can find more info here. See below for tour dates.