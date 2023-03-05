Day two of Rolling Loud California 2023 was officially one for the books. Although the billed headliners were 2Chainz, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and Lil Wayne, the breakout of the evening was actually a surprise guest.

During Lil Wayne’s closing set on the GoPuff stage, the Young Money boss couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to bring out a dear friend of his, rap superstar Nicki Minaj. While the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” rapper is no stranger to Rolling Loud. The Queens native made history last year after becoming the first woman to headline the festival.

Now, first off the release of her latest single, the recording artist joined her longtime friend and mentor on-stage for a melody performance of some of their biggest songs together as well as a few smash records of her own. As Minaj made her way to the stage, Wayne introduced her by saying, “Ladies and gentlemen. There’s no need for an introduction,” as they intimately made eye contact before he continued, “the motherf*cking queen.”

The pair performed their joint songs “High School” and “Truffle Butter,” while Minaj performed “Super Freaky Girl” and teased “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

See below for the full set list for Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s breakout during Rolling Loud California 2023, according to Setlist.Fm.