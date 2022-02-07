Music

Lil Wayne Enjoys A Spectacular View In His ‘Cameras’ Video With Allan Cubas

Earlier this year, Lil Wayne was able to finally bring his fan-favorite 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait to streaming along with four new songs. Among those new songs was “Cameras,” featuring new Young Money artist Allan Cubas, an upbeat showcase of Wayne’s lyricism and Cubas’ smooth vocals.

Today, Wayne shared the video for “Cameras,” which finds the two artists taking in a spectacular sunset from the deck of an infinity pool intercut with clips of synchronized swimmers and models taking aggressively close-up photos of Cubas with Polaroid cameras. The treatment is a quirky inversion of a common hip-hop video trope, making the two rappers the objects of admiration.

In terms of new music, Wayne has reportedly been in the studio with 2 Chainz, working on the follow-up to their 2016 joint album, ColleGrove. Wayne also recently popped up work with the likes of Cordae (on “Sinister” from Cordae’s album From A Bird’s Eye View), Alicia Keys, and The Weeknd, as well as the joint album he dropped with Rich The Kid late last summer. Although he hasn’t announced any new projects, he’s far too prolific to let 2022 go by without releasing a body of all-new work at some point.

For now, you can watch Lil Wayne’s “Cameras” video above.

Sorry 4 The Wait is out now via Young Money Records. Get it here.

