While it’s been two years since Cordae released an album, the DMV rapper has made the wait for his next full-length release more than bearable. Between a collection of strong singles and guest features, Cordae has supplied his fans with plenty of music to ease the wait for his second album, From A Birds Eye View. That streak continues with his latest single, “Sinister.” The track pairs the young spitter with a hip-hop veteran, Lil Wayne, as the two strike fire for an impressive lyrical onslaught.

The new track arrives with a matching visual that sees Cordae and Wayne lead a well-orchestrated revolution. Similar to what the likes of Malcolm X and Fred Hampton might have done back in the back, the two rappers stand in front of fellow group members to lead a charge against the oppressor. Through it all, Cordae and Wayne deliver very sharp verses that only build anticipation for what will appear on From A Birds Eye View.

“Sinister” arrives after Cordae lent a verse to Nas’ “Life Is Like A Dice Game” and a remix of Eminem’s “Killer” with Jack Harlow. Cordae also dropped off his Just Until EP with Young Thug and Q-Tip earlier this year.

You can listen to “Sinister” in the video above.

