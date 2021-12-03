Music

Cordae And Lil Wayne Lead Well-Orchestrated Revolution In Their Video For ‘Sinister’

by:

While it’s been two years since Cordae released an album, the DMV rapper has made the wait for his next full-length release more than bearable. Between a collection of strong singles and guest features, Cordae has supplied his fans with plenty of music to ease the wait for his second album, From A Birds Eye View. That streak continues with his latest single, “Sinister.” The track pairs the young spitter with a hip-hop veteran, Lil Wayne, as the two strike fire for an impressive lyrical onslaught.

The new track arrives with a matching visual that sees Cordae and Wayne lead a well-orchestrated revolution. Similar to what the likes of Malcolm X and Fred Hampton might have done back in the back, the two rappers stand in front of fellow group members to lead a charge against the oppressor. Through it all, Cordae and Wayne deliver very sharp verses that only build anticipation for what will appear on From A Birds Eye View.

“Sinister” arrives after Cordae lent a verse to Nas’ “Life Is Like A Dice Game” and a remix of Eminem’s “Killer” with Jack Harlow. Cordae also dropped off his Just Until EP with Young Thug and Q-Tip earlier this year.

You can listen to “Sinister” in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×