It’s really weird to think that Lil Wayne is doing a joint album, Trust Fund Babies, with Rich The Kid before one with, say, Drake or Nicki Minaj. The two rappers don’t have the same extensive history of collaboration as Wayne’s fellow Young Money residents and their respective profiles among fans are, let’s just say “uneven.” But the tape’s out now and judging from its cheeky first video for “Feelin’ Like Tunechi,” the two have a healthy sense of humor about the whole thing so it kinda works.

For example, for literally no discernible reason at all, the video contains an interlude at the halfway mark spoofing Wayne’s viral 2012 deposition video in which he answered a bunch of questions he wasn’t being asked. Taking a line of dialogue directly from that bewilderingly hilarious clip, the off-screen interviewer asks Wayne whether he performed at Rolling Loud with Rich in 2019, swapping the more modern festival for the Virgin Music Festival in 2008 with Kanye West. Wayne’s answer remains exactly the same: “I don’t know, but I know I did perform at this bad-ass bitch birthday party recently. She was crazy, stupid thick.”

We need more rappers willing to have a laugh at themselves. The rap world will almost certainly be better for it.

Watch Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid’s tongue-in-cheek “Feelin’ Like Tunechi” video above.

Trust Fund Babies is out now on Young Money Records and Republic Records.