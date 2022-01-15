Last year, Lil Wayne placed his 2009 mixtape No Ceilings on streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify. While the move certainly excited many of his fans, they were quickly disappointed as it was missing several tracks. The reason could be that the rapper and his teams were unable to clear samples for certain songs. More recently, Wayne announced that his 2011 mixtape Sorry 4 The Wait would be placed on streaming services, which people hoped would appear in its original form. That was almost what happened.

Sorry 4 The Wait is now available to enjoy on streaming platforms, but there are some minor changes. For example, many of the song titles have been altered. Some of the changes include “Rollin'” now being titled “Tunechi’s Rollin,'” “Throwed Off” being “Throwed,” “Marvin’s Room” being “Tuenchi’s Room,” and “Gucci Gucci” being “One Big Room.” Despite these alterations, nothing about the song’s musical aspect has changed. Additionally, Wayne added four new songs to the mixtape, two of them featuring Lil Tecca and Young Money artist Allan Cubas, respectively.

Wayne also appears on “Sinister” from Cordae’s new album From A Birds Eye View, which comes after a week after he appeared beside The Weeknd on “I Heard You Were Married” from Dawn FM.

Sorry 4 The Wait is out now via Young Money Records. Get it here.

