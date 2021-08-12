Just seven months after sharing his debut album, Virgo World, Lil Tecca returned with a string of singles, including “Show Me Up,” “Never Left,” “Money On Me,” and his most recent track, “Repeat It” with Gunna. The latter, which is the rappers’ first collaboration, finds them both bragging about the multiple ways they can flex their wealth. Days after the single was released, Tecca debuts an accompanying video for it.

Filled with bright, fluorescent colors, it shows Tecca riding confidently in a luxury vehicle before joining Gunna for a small party, where they’re surrounded by a cast of women.

Tecca’s brand new video arrives after he announced his next project, We Love You Tecca 2, is on the way. A release date for the upcoming full-length effort had not yet been shared, but from the looks of it, fans won’t have to wait too long for Tecca’s next body of work. Gunna, on the other hand, recently joined Polo G for their latest collaboration, “Waves.”

You can watch the video for “Repeat It” above.

We Love You Tecca 2 is out soon via Galatic/Republic. Pre-order it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.