To commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Uproxx revisited the evolution of fashion within the culture. While the lookbook (viewable here) dives into the pioneers in each trend, it doesn’t explore hip-hop’s noteworthy hairdos. For a longtime, Lil Yachty’s signature included fire red tresses in braids, dreadlocks, and more.

However, yesterday (December 13), the “We Ball Forever” rapper ditched his usual. During Lil Yachty’s Rolling Loud Miami 2024 set, he debuted a rather classic haircut (viewable here) referred to a low cut Caesar. “Y’all like my new hair cut or what,” he asked the crowd.

While the crowd seemed to appreciate Lil Yachty’s enthusiasm, users online couldn’t resist turning it into a harmless joke comparing him to veteran rapper Mase.

“Him and Mase, father and son in another life 😭,” wrote one user.

“We gotta ask Mase and Lil Yachty’s momma where they were both at 9 months prior to the day Lil Yachty was born,” joked another.

“Hell no he really Mase in 97 😭,” chimedanother.

Others have spammed the clip online with memes of Mase and tagging him for his official reaction. It is unclear what inspired Lil Yachty’s switch up. Maybe he was moved by the latest TikTok beauty trend (fueled by a Destiny’s Child lyric). Or he could simply have wanted something fresh. Wither way users online have hilariously taken the innocent moment into a viral roast session.