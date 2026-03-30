Las Vegas concert residencies used to have a reputation for being something washed-up artists did when they were out of options. Now, though, more relevant acts are embracing them, seeing the appeal of getting to perform in a set location without having to travel the country or world (Adele is among the biggest recent examples). The latest artist to get her own residency is Blackpink’s Lisa, and with hers, she’s making history as the first K-pop act with a Vegas residency.

She announced Viva La Lisa today (March 30), which is so far set for a very limited run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as she’s set to play just two weekends, on November 13, 14, 27, and 28.

As far as tickets, there’s a pre-sale started April 22 at 10 a.m. PT, but the sign-up for it begins April 10 at 10 a.m. PT and runs until April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. There’s then an additional pre-sale on April 22 from 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT. Finally, following that is the general on-sale on April 10 at 10 a.m. PT. More information can be found here.

Check out the residency dates below.