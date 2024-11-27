Sadly for Adele fans, her Weekend With Adele residency is officially over. If you weren’t able to secure a ticket and make the trip to Caesars Palace’s The Colosseum in Las Vegas, Adele has something just for you.

Today (November 26), the “Chasing Pavements” singer announced her live set recording over on X (formerly Twitter). “To commemorate the ending of my residency in Las Vegas, I’m making a limited edition vinyl box set featuring the entire live setlist, a photo book, and even confetti from the show,” she wrote.

Although she is taking pre-orders for the Weekends With Adele Live In Las Vegas limited Edition Vinyl Box Set, purchasers shouldn’t expect to receive their package until April 2025. For $349, the set includes 3 LPs on 180g vinyl, a 56-page photo book housed complete with a fold out box designed after the Weekends With Adele stage, and confetti directly from the show.

Continue below to review the tracklist and artwork.