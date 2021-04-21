Today, British rapper Little Simz announced that she will soon return with a full-length follow-up to her critically-hailed 2019 album Grey Area. The new album, due on September 3 via Age 101, is titled Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and preceded by lead single “Introvert,” for which Simz also dropped a video today. The song features a boisterous orchestra backing Simz’s poetic lyrics while the video evokes scenes of the past year of social justice struggle, juxtaposed with classical art depicting generations of conflict and cathartic, interpretive dance choreography.

Despite being two years removed from Grey Area, which was praised as one of 2019’s best albums, including in Uproxx’s “Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2019,” Simz hasn’t been far from the spotlight. In 2020, she released the surprise EP, Drop 6, which she’d recorded throughout the quarantine. She also appeared in a regular role on the reboot of Top Boy, while recent debates about female rappers on Twitter have consistently surfaced her name among the genre’s most innovative and interesting female representatives.

Watch Little Simz’s “Introvert” video above.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is due 9/3. You can pre-save it here. Check out the tracklist and cover below.

1. “Introvert”

2. “Woman” feat. Cleo Sol

3. “Two Worlds Apart”

4. “I Love You, I Hate You”

5. “Little Q Pt 1 (Interlude)”

6. “Little Q Pt 2”

7. “Gems (Interlude)”

8. “Speed”

9. “Standing Ovation”

10. “I See You”

11. “The Rapper That Came to Tea (Interlude)”

12. “Rollin Stone”

13. “Protect My Energy”

14. “Never Make Promises (Interlude)”

15. “Point and Kill” feat. Obongjayar

16. “Fear No Man”

17. “The Garden (Interlude)”

18. “How Did You Get Here”

19. “Miss Understood”