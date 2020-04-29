UK rapper Little Simz independently released her debut record in 2015. Ever since, the rapper has been remaining prolific and collaborating with the likes of Gorillaz, James BKS, and Yuna. Like the rest of the world, Simz currently remains quarantined in her home. But the rapper has stayed creatively motivated and is gracing fans with new music. Simz announced the surprise EP Drop 6 is arriving next week, a project the rapper wrote over the course of just one month in quarantine.

In a lengthy statement, Simz detailed how struggling with being in quarantined has inspired her to write more music:

“I don’t mind being alone. I quite enjoy my own company actually. However choosing to be alone is different from being forced to be alone and that’s where the difficulty comes in. You’re stuck with yourself, 24 hours of the day, 7 days of the week. There are only so many naps I can take in a day. […] After serious procrastination I decided to stop being a lil b*tch and cry baby and knuckle down on the EP. I gassed myself up, There’s no one else here, I’m alone, I had to. It started to feel good. I started to get really excited, wheeling myself up, spudding myself. I had to. Then I completed it. and when? End of the month just as I’d set out too. Things come full circle in the end don’t they? The middle feels like growing pains, self-doubt is a bitch and the only way out is through. Thank you for being the lights that you are. You’re all needed, valued, appreciated, and loved. Not just by me of course and I am sure I can speak on behalf of everyone you hold dear in your lives close to you. This is a turbulent time but we don’t fold. We don’t come from that. We will always be fine.”

Announcing the release on social media, the rapper explained the EP’s title.

I used to do an EP series years ago called the Age 101 Drops. They went up to five and i decided to continue :) all the other Drops live on my soundcloud https://t.co/SbL5rF58gJ — Little Simz (@LittleSimz) April 29, 2020

Check out the Drop 6 tracklist below.

1. “Might Bang, Might”

2. “Not One Life, Might Live”

3. “Damn Right”

4. “You Should Call Mum”

5. “Where’s My Lighter” Feat. Alewya

Drop 6 is out 5/6 via Age 101.

