This essay is running as part of the 2019 Uproxx Music Critics Poll. Explore the results here.

In September, Brittany Howard told The Independent that the impetus behind “Georgia,” a favorite from her Jaime album, was that, ”I had never heard a song, much less an R&B song or in Black music, where a woman was singing a love song to another woman, so I decided to write one.”

Hal Horowitz wrote in American Songwriter that Jaime, which ranks 18th on our Uproxx Music Critics Poll, “is a brave, introspective and almost wincingly revealing album most artists wouldn’t attempt.” Indeed, Jaime is a brave album. But it’s also just Howard’s story. The statement is lauding mere honesty.

In 2013, Howard told BET that “I don’t think about color and I think that’s awesome. My dad’s my dad, my mom’s my mom. My friends are my friends.” And in theory, talented musicians are just talented musicians. Storytellers are storytellers.

But even in a relatively progressive cultural climate, too many people make it difficult for Black people, women, and queer people. Imagine being all three like Howard. That oppression is reflected in the music world, where it’s still too difficult for artists, especially Black women, to be their most honest selves without some form of criticism.

Lizzo, whose Cuz I Love You album ranked 15th on the poll, has been ridiculed for taking provocative photos and dressing how she wants. Rapsody and her incredible Eve album (which ranked 40th) are continuously weaponized against envelope-pushing artists like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, whose summer-defining Fever album just missed the Top 50 of the list. In August, Megan said of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj that, “I feel like we need to stop trying to compare them. They’re two different people, two different rappers. It’s not even the same.”

And that’s a beautiful thing. This year’s Uproxx poll reflects the dynamism of Black womanhood. No one entrant is doing the same thing as the others. Artists of all genres and artistic aesthetics showed out this year, telling their stories and shattering pop culture’s cookie-cutter notions of Black femininity. Critics poll entries like Lizzo, FKA Twigs, Solange Knowles, Jamila Woods, and Little Simz affirmed that identity is who you are, but it’s not what you are.

FKA Twigs’ Magdalene album came in at 10 on the poll. Her second studio album was collectively lauded her boundary-pushing, deeply personal work from fans and critics alike. Uproxx pop expert Caitlin White has said that Twigs “manages to find distance from the subjects and specifics, even while she engages in painful and intimate emotional excavation of difficult experiences and personal failure.”