Lizzo is returning to our TV screens. Last year, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker kept us fed with TV specials, including her HBO Max documentary Love, Lizzo, as well as her concert film Lizzo: Live In Concert — not to mention, her Emmy Award-winning reality competition Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. This time, she will be giving animation a spin.

Today (February 17), Lizzo took to Instagram to reveal that she will appear on an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. She shared an animated version of herself, drawn by Simpsons creator Matt Groening. In the drawing, Lizzo is seen wearing what looks like an animated version of her Yitty activewear.

“SEE YOU IN SPRINGFIELD, B*TCH,” she captioned the post.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lizzo will voice two different characters in The Simpsons upcoming 34th season finale, which is set to air on Fox in May. One will be a fictional version of herself, and the other will be a toy elf doll that comes to life after Homer gets into an accident.

“We had this idea for a long time, and it always felt like a pipe dream, but then we figured out a way to do it,” said executive producer Tim Long. “…So she’s playing this happy little elf doll that comes to life and becomes his spirit guide.”

