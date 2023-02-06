Music’s biggest night is currently in full swing as the 2023 Grammy Awards air. Fans across the globe tuned in to see if their faves took home an award — especially the major four categories. Thankfully, some music lovers are getting their wish. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” won for Record Of The Year.

During her winning speech, she dedicated it to the late Prince, who inspired her to want to make the world a better place. “I’m just so proud to be apart of it,” she said. “Not only can people do good, but we are good.” She also shouted out Beyoncé and broke down in tears over how she changed her life in the fifth grade.

@lizzo speech was everything!!!! Congrats baby. #Grammys sorry for my sons music in the background! But regardless she is such an amazing woman and role model for women! STAY POSITIVE YALL! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zquGjzwDe4 — CassidyRenee (@CassidyRenee30) February 6, 2023

The award honors the entire recording package of a release instead of just the song and goes “to the Artist and to the Producer(s), Recording Engineer(s) and/or Mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist,” per the Recording Academy’s website.

In total, there were ten nominees for the Record Of The Year award running. Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” and Adele’s “Easy On Me” were among the inclusions.

Throughout this evening, other nominees for ROTY, including Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, and the previously mentioned Lizzo and Styles, performed their respective songs.

Rounding out the Record Of The Year category was Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Pt. 5,” ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” and Doja Cat’s “Woman.”

Watch Lizzo’s touching Record Of The Year acceptance speech above.

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees and winners here.

