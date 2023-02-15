Sam Smith and Kim Petras have everybody talking with their smash hit, “Unholy.” But even after a week of Grammys buzz, and several complaints to the FCC, the hype isn’t dying down. Today, BBC Radio 1 shared a cover of “Unholy” performed by the one and only Lizzo.

She sang the song during an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge show. When explaining her choice, Lizzo said “It’s a massive tune,” in a British accent.

She continued, saying, “I’m such a huge fan of Sam and Kim, and this song is just hot right now. I’ve been wanting to sing it, so you gave me a reason.”

During her cover, she sang to the beat of rolling drums and blaring, seductive horns. Her signature, soulful vocals gave the song a jazzy feel — not to mention, new sounds from a flute, and a hypnotic electric guitar bridge.

It’s been a big month for Lizzo. Last weekend, her song “About Damn Time” won the Grammy for Record Of The Year. This weekend, she will kick off the second leg of her Special Tour, appropriately called the Special 2our.

In the meantime, you can listen to Lizzo’s “Unholy” cover here at the 9:30 mark.

