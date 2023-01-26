Lizzo Showed Off Another New Hairdo And It’s SZA-Approved

Lizzo isn’t letting the haters keep her down, which shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has paid any attention at all to her career. Earlier this month, Lizzo debuted what she called a “wispy weave” on TikTok, and she followed that up with another TikTok to respond to one hurtful comment.

“This comment is hilarious, but y’all love to make fun of me,” she said in her follow-up TikTok. “And then, a year later, everybody is doing what I’m doing. This has happened time and time again. So, I’m proud of what I’m doing. I like it. This is a whole mood. I cut some layers into it. I like it! Damn. But keep the jokes coming because y’all real funny. I love internet comedians.”

Yesterday, January 25, Lizzo was back with another fresh hairstyle. This time, it’s a bob. “ITS GIVING BOBBIANA,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Lizzo’s longtime friend SZA commented, “Ur so pretty and cool Marsha” with the hearts-as-eyes emoji. Queer Eye‘s resident grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness added, “I want Lizzo latte or cappucino’s art only & forever.”

Who knows what Lizzo will decide to do with her hair for the 2023 Grammys on February 5. She’s nominated for several awards for her Special album and No. 1 single “About Damn Time,” and it was confirmed yesterday that she will be among the ceremony’s performers.

Lizzo will also take her Special Tour overseas beginning on February 17 before returning to North America for a second leg dubbed The Special 2our. See all of her dates here.

