Lizzo had some kind words to say about her friend and fellow musician, SZA. In an excerpt in Time‘s 2022 Time100 Next issue, Lizzo shared an account about how she met SZA in Minneapolis before either of them had risen to mainstream fame.

At the time of their first meeting, they took a selfie together, not knowing they would form a long-term friendship. A year after their first encounter, Lizzo booked a tour with SZA as the headliner. Shortly after, the two would watch each other blow up in the music world.

Introducing the 2022 #TIME100Next, featuring 100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership https://t.co/ewpU8GuMlZ — TIME (@TIME) September 28, 2022

“When she dropped Ctrl, her debut studio album, it was a cultural f*cking reset,” Lizzo said of her friend in the magazine. “She changed the world! The authenticity in her craft — the way she’s able to tell her story and the way she uses melody — is extraordinary. No one can replicate that. When she’s onstage, she’s timeless. She’s someone who’s the real deal, and I think that she’s well on her way to being regarded as one of the greatest songwriters and singers of all time.”

