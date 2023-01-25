Bad Bunny, Lizzo, And Steve Lacy Join The First Round Of 2023 Grammys Performers

The first round of performers for the 2023 Grammy Awards has been announced.

The performers for the Sunday, February 5 show will include Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, and Steve Lacy. The show will again be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The full list of Grammys nominees was published in November and includes many of those billed to perform. Bad Bunny is up for three awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance for “Moscow Mule,” Best Música Urbana Album for Un Verano Sin Ti, and the big one, Album Of The Year.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is also up for Album Of The Year for Special, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance for “About Damn Time,” Best Pop Vocal Album, Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Remixed Recording for the Purple Disco Machine Remix of “About Damn Time.”

Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist of the year with nine including Record Of The Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Song Of The Year, Best Dance/Electronic Album, and Album Of The Year for Renaissance.

First-time nominees for awards include GloRilla, Kim Petras, Latto, and Tobe Nwigwe.

The Grammys will air live on 2/5 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS, Paramount+, and Grammy.com.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.