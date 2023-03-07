Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams might be in the business of misery as she sings in the band’s breakout song, but Williams doesn’t wish that upon others. Williams, along with fellow musicians Jason Isbell and Maren Morris, plan to use their award-winning voices to bring awareness to a cause they care for deeply.

Following the passing of two anti-LGBTQIA+ bills (Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9) in Tennessee that ban all drag performances from taking place on any public property in the state, these musicians are set to perform for a benefit concert, Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing, on March 20 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Williams, Isbell, and Morris have all been vocal in their support of varying LGBTQIA+ causes. Morris has pushed back against the country music community as well as actors’ homophobic and transphobic comments.

Isbell issued a statement regarding his participation in the concert, saying, “Senate Bill 3 and House Bill 9 are clearly targeted attacks on Tennesseans who haven’t done anything wrong. These bills add up to an attempt to eradicate a valuable part of our community and force good people to live in fear. We can’t in good conscience just stand by and let that happen.”

Additional performers include Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Hozier, Jake Wesley Rogers, Joy Oladokun, Julien Baker, Mya Byrne, Sheryl Crow, the Rainbow Coalition Band, and Yola. More guests are slated to be announced later this week.

Russell shared a statement about the upcoming concert, saying, “As a queer, intersectional artist and mother, raising my child in Nashville, it’s important to me to support these wonderful Tennessee LGBTQIA+ advocacy organizations, working so hard to build bridges, reduce harm and promote equality for all Tennesseans. LGBTQIA+ contributions and creativity are foundational to every genre of modern song and arts performance. I think it speaks volumes that so many in our community are feeling the same call to support, celebrate and uplift!”

Tickets for Love Rising go on sale tomorrow (March 8). Net proceeds will benefit the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis, and the Tennessee Pride Chamber. For more information here.