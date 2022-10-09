During a performance in Toronto on a stop on her Special tour, Lizzo took some time to address comments from people who bring up her name in interviews. In a video shared by TMZ, she expresses her desire to stay in Canada.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in their motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason,” she said. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business. Can I stay here? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

Though she didn’t call out anyone by name, this moment arrives just days after Kanye West spoke about Lizzo during an interview with Tucker Carlson in an attempt to discredit body positivity movements

“When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight,” Ye said, “because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy. It’s demonic.”

Lizzo is not one to let any sort of hate or vitriol faze her. Back in August, her music video for “About Damn Time” won the moonperson for Video For Good at the MTV Video Music Awards. During her speech, she revealed why she chooses not to respond to hateful comments.

“They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?,'” she said. “Why don’t you clap back?’ Cause bitch I’m winning, ho!”

