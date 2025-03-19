As her latest Love In Real Life singles indicate, Lizzo is a lover not a fighter. Still, the “Still Bad” singer is not immune to conflict every now and then.

Yesterday (March 17), Lizzo revealed her years-long beef with Andy Cohen during an appearance on his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy. In a clip from the sit down (viewable here), Cohen called back to their April 2022 chat, asking: “Are you in love?”

Immediately, Lizzo sprung into action playfully slamming him about “outing” her relationship with Myke Wright. Although the couple have accompanied one another to several notable events including the Grammys and Met Gala, they attempted to keep their romance under wraps. Well, until Cohen put Lizzo on the spot live on-air.

“I really got beef with you because the last time we saw each other you f*cking outed me,” she yelled. “That was so funny.”

She continued: “I was in such a weird position because, like, we’re so private. But he was there, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say ‘no’ because I don’t want to like [hurt him].’”

Since the cat was out of the bag, months after her broadcast confession the pair decided to publicly make it official.

Despite Lizzo have a good laugh thinking back on the moment, Cohen did express remorse. “[I] stepped in sh*t,” said Cohen referring to accidentally spilling the beans during their interview.

He followed by asking if the moment led to any issues within their relationship. Lizzo quickly responded saying that it did not. However, she did receive a wave of negative comments from users online. “It started sh*t with the world, though,” she said. “I think when the world sees two happy people, they want to destroy them.”

While the couple haven’t been as public, fans hope that Lizzo’s forthcoming album provides them with subtle updates.