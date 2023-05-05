Lizzo’s hectic schedule appears to be taking a toll on her health. In the past weeks alone, the “Special” singer has fiercely hit the road as part of her 2Special North American Tour, took the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival stage, attended and performed at the 2023 Met Gala. However, yesterday (May 4), the recording artist could not grace the Bell Centre stage in Montreal Canada, for her scheduled concert due to health concerns.

Initially, the news of Lizzo’s flu-like symptoms was shared on Twitter. However, her profile is now private. So, in a video shared on the musician’s official Instagram, she recorded a message for fans confirming that she would not take the stage. As the recording artist wrapped in bed with a face mask on, Lizzo provided an update on her condition with the video captioned, “Montreal, I’m so sorry, but I physically cannot do the show. I promise we will honor your tickets.”

“I had a sore throat last night and a headache and went to bed,” she continued. “I woke up this morning, and my body is weak, and I have chills, and my head hurts. Normally, if it’s just a cold, I’d shower, I’d eat, take some medicine, and it gets better. But this is getting worse.”

Lizzon went on to say, “I think it’s the flu, and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today. I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can’t perform tonight.”

The singer closed by saying, “This is the second time I’ve ever had to cancel due to health in my entire career, and I will make it up to you, Montreal. I’m so sorry.”

As Complex notes, the cancellation came just an hour before the show was set to start.

Fans flooded the video’s comment section with well wishes. One fan pointed out that she and others should practice mindfulness regarding their health, writing, “We’re still in a pandemic. Covid is brutal. I encourage people to continue to mask up in crowded areas and, especially for, immune-compromised, chronically ill, marginalized, disabled people. If you really don’t care about us – be selfish and do it for yourself. It’s disabling. I hope you get better soon, Lizzo – well wishes on recovery and nothing else.”