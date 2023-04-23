Lizzo has gone on record to praise the band Nickelback as she felt that, in her words, “They get way too much sh*t” from the public. But, there’s another group of people the “Special” singer is throwing her support behind for the same reason. She addressed the state’s drag ban during the Emmy Award winner’s recent tour stop in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the clip uploaded to the musician’s Twitter page, Lizzo can be heard saying, “In light of recent and tragic events — recurring events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee’ and ‘Don’t go to Tennessee,'” to which the audience began to b. The singer stopped them by adding, “You don’t have to boo them. Their reasons were valid.”

The entertainer continued, “Why would I not come to the people that need to hear this message the most? The people that need to feel this release the most. Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women.”

As an avid for the queer community and frequent guest judge on the drag competition show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lizzo has used her platform to shine a light on causes that have impacted the LGBTQIA+ community for years. Recently, Lizzo’s company Yitty announced they would launch a line of gender-affirming shapewear.

“What people are doing in Tennessee is giving hope. So, thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other, and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us.”

You have my heart Knoxville Thank you for sharing a safe space with me 💖 pic.twitter.com/t4sCiJIThz — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

Her advocacy didn’t stop there. Lizzo also invited several drag performers to join her onstage as she declared, “Support drag entertainers.”

THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️🧡💛💚💙💜🩵🤎 pic.twitter.com/wRe7cOpBvO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

