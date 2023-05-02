Lizzo Met Gala 2023
Getty Image
Music

Lizzo’s Surprise Performance At The 2023 Met Gala Included Mozart And A Duet With An Esteemed Flute Player

There was a ton of musical firepower at yesterday’s (May 1) 2023 Met Gala, but it was Lizzo who actually let her musicality shine through by giving a surprise performance at the Temple Of Dendur.

Vogue described the set, “Opening with an interlude from Mozart’s The Magic Flute — because what is a Lizzo show without her trusty flute? — she moved on to an instrumental [version] of ‘Truth Hurts’ and high-energy renditions of ‘Cuz I Love You’ and ‘Good As Hell.’ Then, it was a spirited duet of ‘Flight Of The Bumble Bee’ with the esteemed Irish flute player Sir James Galway — and, to close out the night, performances of ‘Juice’ and ‘About Damn Time.'”

Some video clips of the show have surfaced:

@voguemagazine

After a red carpet rife with prim white pearls, big black bows, and plenty of nods to Choupette, Lizzo brought the juice to the MetGala with a stunning surprise performance at the Temple of Dendur inside the @The Met. Head to Vogue.com to see more from the 2023 Met Gala.

♬ original sound – Vogue

As for Lizzo’s red-carpet look, People notes, “For the Karl Lagerfeld theme of the night, the 35-year-old singer chose Chanel, arriving in a custom black silk crêpe dress with a glass pearls harness, inspired by a look from the 1991/92 ready-to-wear collection. She finished her ensemble with Chanel accessories, shoes and purse and even Chanel makeup. She finished her look with a curly updo.”

Check out some clips from Lizzo’s performance above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

