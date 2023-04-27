Here Are The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Set Times For 2023

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has a killer lineup this year with headliners like Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons ,Santana, Jon Batiste, and The Lumineers. The first weekend kicks off this Friday, April 28, and there’s a ton of performers to watch.
There are 16 stages: The Festival Stage, Shell Gentilly Stage, Congo Square Stage, WWOZ Jazz Tent, Blues Tent, Economy Hall Tent, Sheraton New Orleans Fais Do-Do Stage, Jazz & Heritage Stage, Gospel Tent presented by Morris Bart, Lagniappe Stage, Cultural Exchange Pavilion Celebrates Puerto Rico, AARP Rhythmpourium, Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage, Kids Tent Stage, Parades, and Native American Circle.
The set times are out now here. You can check out the highlights for this weekend below, all p.m.
Friday, April 28
glbl wrmng — 12:20 @ Congo Square Stage
Big Freedia — 2 @ Festival Stage
Tank and The Bangas — 3:40 @ Festival Stage
Tyron Benoit Band — 4:15 @ AARP Rhythmpourium
Allison Russell — 4:20 @ Sheraton New Orleans Fais Do-Do Stage
Lizzo — 5:25 @ Festival Stage
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — 5:30 @ Shell Gentilly Stage
Wu-Tang Clan + The Soul Rebels — 5:40 @ Congo Square Stage
Mavis Staples — 6 @ Blues Tent
Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience — 6 @ Sheraton New Orleans Fais Do-Do Stage
Saturday, April 29
The Revivalists — 3:30 @ Festival Stage
The Campbell Brothers — 4:15 @ Blues Tent
Catherine Russell — 4:20 @ Economy Hall Tent
Ed Sheeran — 5:30 @ Festival Stage
Steve Miller Band — 5:30 @ Shell Gentilly Stage
Cory Wong — 5:35 @ WWOZ Jazz Tent
Secret Six — 5:50 @ Economy Hall Tent
Jazmine Sullivan — 6 @ Congo Square Stage
Sunday, April 30
Cyril Neville — 2:35 @ Shell Gentilly Stage
Kenny Neal — 2:50 @ Blues Tent
Gary Clark Jr. — 3:15 @ Festival Stage
Mdou Moctar — 4:10 @ Blues Tent
Tedeschi Trucks Band — 5:15 @ Festival Stage
Kenny Loggins — 5:30 @ Shell Gentilly Stage
Jill Scott — 5:40 @ Congo Square Stage
Jamie Cullum — 5:40 @ WWOZ Jazz Tent
Marcus King — 5:40 @ Blues Tent