Here Are The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Set Times For 2023

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has a killer lineup this year with headliners like Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons ,Santana, Jon Batiste, and The Lumineers. The first weekend kicks off this Friday, April 28, and there’s a ton of performers to watch.

There are 16 stages: The Festival Stage, Shell Gentilly Stage, Congo Square Stage, WWOZ Jazz Tent, Blues Tent, Economy Hall Tent, Sheraton New Orleans Fais Do-Do Stage, Jazz & Heritage Stage, Gospel Tent presented by Morris Bart, Lagniappe Stage, Cultural Exchange Pavilion Celebrates Puerto Rico, AARP Rhythmpourium, Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage, Kids Tent Stage, Parades, and Native American Circle.

The set times are out now here. You can check out the highlights for this weekend below, all p.m.