Lizzo Asked Chris Evans To Play Piano On Her New Album, ‘Special’

Lizzo’s new album, Special, is set for release on July 15, but we don’t know much about the album yet. There’s the single “About Damn Time,” of course, but there’s not a ton of info about the LP beyond that. Now, though, Lizzo has pulled back the curtain a little bit, revealing that, despite her best efforts, the album will not feature Chris Evans playing piano.

On a new episode of Spout Podcast, Lizzo said, “I literally hit him up and was like, ‘Play piano on my album,’ and he just said, ‘Haha.’ It would have been really cool, but unfortunately not this time.”

Yes, Evans is a capable pianist, as the actor reminded fans last October by playing a portion of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

CHRIS EVAAAANNSSSSSS 📲: Chris Evans via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/RdyfImjat7 — Chris Evans Brasil (@chrisevansbrcom) October 8, 2021

Lizzo also addressed internet rumors that the new album features a duet with Harry Styles. Lizzo didn’t actually outright debunk the idea, saying, “That is so funny. The internet going to internet. That’s all I’ll say about that.” Lizzo also said of the LP, “I think people are going to be really surprised at how many love songs are on this album.”

Elsewhere, she spoke about why she thinks her Amazon Prime show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is building a strong connection with audiences, saying, “I think it’s because of the stories. I couldn’t have found better human beings to represent the big girls. They are so talented, so beautiful, and so willing to be vulnerable. And I think vulnerability is, you know, everyone has like a bullsh*t detector these days, like, we can read through bullsh*t. And I think none of these girls are bullish. All of these girls are 100 percent real. And I think people really connect with that.”

Listen to the full Lizzo episode of Spout Podcast below.

Special is out 7/15 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

