A Lizzo Documentary Will Premiere On HBO Max This Fall

Lizzo fans will soon get an up-close and personal look at the singer, rapper, and flutist’s creative process, and it’s about damn time! At the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation this week at Madison Square Garden, the “Truth Hurts” singer revealed an as-yet-untitled documentary on her is set to premiere on HBO Max this fall, Deadline reports.

The documentary will highlight Lizzo’s humble beginnings, her meteoric rise to fame, and the creative process behind her major-label debut album, Cuz I Love You, and her upcoming album, Special.

“Growing up, I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started,” Lizzo said in a statement. “I’m so excited I get to share and relive my journey with my fans and HBO Max. From Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat, and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

The documentary will be directed by Doug Pray, whose credits also include HBO’s hip-hop docuseries The Defiant Ones. Lizzo will executive produce the documentary by way of her production company, Lizzobangers.

Special is out 7/15 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

